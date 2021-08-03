Top of the Morning, Aug. 3, 2021
The humongous U.S. flag that flies outside LS Building Products on certain holidays is a result of an in-house patriotic push. About four years ago, employees ponied up to purchase the oversized Old Glory that can be easily spotted atop a company boom truck on Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.
“It’s been an idea of ours since we moved out here to Staley Road,” customer service manager Rick Gregory said. “We put the funds together and were able to make this happen and will continue to carry on this tradition for as long as we can.”
LS Building Products is August’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag. The wholesale distributor also keeps a close eye on its fulltime flag setup (above) — pole included — moving it inside when winds start howling.
“Being out here on Staley Road, winds are a little stronger than in town,” Gregory said. “We have had three poles fold over on us because of the wind that we replace each time.”
The 21 employees, Gregory said, were “very excited and surprised when won the award. Flying our nation’s flag is what our company likes to see at our location.”
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Chuck Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.