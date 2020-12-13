Top of the Morning, Dec. 13, 2020
Growing up, Stefanie Pratt spent countless Chistmas dinners with Mom, Dad and a table full of strangers. Her parents, Curt Wright and Cheryl Petro-Pyle, would open their doors to the down-on-their-luck crowd in the hopes of spreading holiday cheer.
“They showed me what holidays meant when I was little,” Pratt said.
On Dec, 21, it’s her turn. Made possible by a wave of volunteer help, “Stefanie’s 2020 Holiday Dinner Giveaway” will provide a scrumptious pick-me-up to anyone who asks.
“I needed to do something nice,” the Champaign Realtor said.
To nominate someone, visit stefaniepratt homes.com and click on the caricature of Pratt in a Santa hat. Recipients will be determined Dec. 18 and notified shortly thereafter.
The meal (turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing) is courtesy of Jeff Buckler at Buford’s Pub in Sadorus. The Lucky Monkey in Bement is contributing rolls, Heartland Coca-Cola the drinks and police departments in Champaign and Urbana will join Tatman’s Towing in delivering the goods. Several other businesses chipped in, too.
“Everyone stepped up,” Pratt said, “and showed a lot of love.”
If you’d like to donate to the cause, call or text Pratt at 217-202-3336.