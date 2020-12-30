The most-read story at news-gazette.com in 2020 was not about the pandemic, Black Lives Matter, the November election or a football coaching change.
The unexpected death of an Illinois basketball favorite — Robert Archibald – struck a chord in the pre-COVID-19 days of late January. His funeral on Jan. 31
In response, the family of the affable 39-year-old set up the Robert Archibald Student-Athlete Health and Wellness Fund through the University of Illinois Foundation (click here to contribute).
The top 10 stories in a year that saw 56,049,682 pageviews (through Monday):
1
Robert Archibald: ‘Always about team’
Center was part of back-to-back Big Ten title teams at Illinois.
2
8:30 p.m. curfew announced; police investigating source of social media prompt
On May 31, looters ravaged businesses big and small at and around Market Place Mall in Champaign.
3
Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy passes away
On June 25, Taylor Briggs, 22, suffered an unknown medical emergency that caused him to collapse in a residential neighborhood in Savoy.
4
What can stay open, what must close | Pet adoptions, golf a go — but with restrictions
The impact of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order was first felt in late March.
5
Six cases confirmed in central, southern Illinois
On March 13, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in central Illinois.
6
Confirmed coronavirus case in Champaign County; woman was in contact with someone who traveled to Italy
On March 14, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s Julie Pryde made the announcement, adding ‘this is going to be a stressful and anxiety-producing time for many people.’
7
Police: Homeless man beaten to death near Champaign park
On July 1, Todd Ledbetter was sleeping near West Side Park when he was allegedly robbed and physically assaulted.
8
Two students suspended at UI; more than 100 under investigation
Part of the University of Illinois’ beginning-of-fall-semester strategy to control the spread of COVID-19.
9
TGI Friday’s closes doors permanently
April 9 announcement on the longtime Champaign restaurant’s demise was followed in the coming months by many others in the industry.
10
Uni High teacher, cross-country coach arrested on federal child-porn charges
April 2 arrest of Douglas Mynatt followed a search of his home by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Urbana Police Department.