Top of the Morning, Dec. 6, 2020
On the first day of business last December at Chase Bank’s new building on Mattis Avenue in Champaign, branch Manager Sarah Watkins remembers answering a slew of questions from curious customers — and not just about savings and checking accounts.
“Someone asked where our flag was,” she said. “Good question.”
The U.S. flag that was outside Chase’s previous location — nearby at the corner of Mattis and Springfield — wasn’t included in the short move.
Watkins wasted no time chasing an answer, and a few weeks later, Old Glory was waving in the wind atop a new flagpole on the building’s north side, accompanied by proper lighting.
On Tuesday, American Legion Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky presented Chase’s Dwayne Ticer and Michele Kittl (above) the December Certificate of Appreciation for proper display of the flag.
“Because the lighting is so nice, it’s so much better than the flag at the old building,” Watkins said. “The flag is large part of the history of so many of our customers and our community. It was important that we met that request.”
Know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Zelinsky
by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.