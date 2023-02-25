Donors and difference-makers were honored at United Way of Champaign County’s 99th annual meeting and celebration on Friday at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.
Roughly 350 people were on hand for the yearly celebration, which also included the organization’s annual business meeting at the front end of the 75-minute program.
“The United Way of Champaign County exists because of the people who make those generous donations year after year,” organization President and CEO Sue Grey said.
“Every gift that we receive, when you take a dollar and you add it to five and you add it to 500, and those all become this big collective pool of resources, and we can get after those urgent community needs, those really pressing things.”
Two individuals — Wynne Korr and Shandra Summerville — and the Tom Jones Challenger League earned the Difference Maker Award for their work within the community.
Visit Champaign County was honored with the Spirit of Caring Award, as was late state Senator Scott Bennett. Schnucks became the eighth company to enter the organization’s vaunted Million Dollar Circle of Caring.
The organization also turned its sights to its 100th year during the event with a video featuring a number of its sponsors.
“We have all the minutes, we have all the audits,” Grey said. “We hope that if everything works out, we’ll be able to say how much money was given out over the course of 100 years in this community. I’m looking forward to that and just lots of things to come, I’m really curious to see what the research is going to tell us about our history.”