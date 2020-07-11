Bernardo Pinto had typical summer dreams for a young entrepreneur.
The rising fourth-grader at Kenwood Elementary School wanted to open up a lemonade stand, but during the pandemic, that simply didn’t make sense. So he thought of an idea that fit with the times.
“Ever since I was younger and figured out about lemonade stands, I always wanted to do it,” he said. “Since the pandemic started, my mom’s been making masks, and then I got the idea of making a mask stand. And, it would help other schools for kids that didn’t get a mask.”
For the last few weeks, Pinto and his younger brother, Davi, have periodically sat at a table on the corner of William Street and Bellepark Drive, where they sell masks for $7 apiece, complete with nose wires to help it stay in place and a pouch for a filter.
For every four masks they sell, they’ll donate one to a school.
“I worry that a lot of kids aren’t going to have masks or the school is only going to be able to provide one per student, and the kids won’t have them to switch off,” said their mother, Megan Pinto. “He was like, ‘I wish there was a way to give more back.’ We’ve already been in contact with some schools around the area to figure out their needs and which schools need them most.”