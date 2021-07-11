Top of the Morning, July 11, 2021
The timing and topic made for a festive occasion at Vesuvius USA.
In the days leading up to the Fourth of July, Chuck Zelinsky delivered patriotic news: Vesuvius was July’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag.
Credit for the impressive upkeep of Old Glory and the flagpole at 1404 Newton Drive goes to the maintenance department, longtime operations manager Carl Corbin said. Fittingly, two veterans from that department — Mike Painter (Air Force) and Wayne Yowell (Navy) — were on hand to accept a plaque that now hangs in the front lobby.
“It was awesome,” said Corbin, who emailed details of the award to the Champaign manufacturer’s 110 employees — many of whom are still working from home . “Thanks for remembering those who gave everything for our freedom,” he wrote.
Vesuvius’ response made an impact on Post 24’s Zelinsky, who’s been doing this for more than 13 years.
“That heartfelt message and the visit was very uplifting for me,” he said.
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.