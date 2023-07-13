Meghan Simpson had plenty on her plate Monday, but she still still showed up to pick corn bright and early at 5:30 a.m. in Rossville.
“We told her she could have the day off,” said Paige Brown of Lingley Bros. Sweetcorn, where the Hoopeston go-getter has worked the past three summers, “but she didn’t listen to us.”
Simpson went from work to the Georgetown Fair, where that night she won the queen pageant. The crew at Lingley Bros. celebrated more than she did. Paige and her husband, Toby, have four children — Jenna, Katie, Josh, Megan — who help run a booming business that we featured as a Farm Family of the Week in June 2022 (visit news-gazette.com for their fun story). They consider Simpson “one of our bonus kids,” Paige said. “She’s a doll.”
Simpson makes four Lingley Bros. employees to become fair queens, joining Katie Brown Nowaczyk (2016 Vermilion County), Heather Simpson ( ‘17 Georgetown) and Megan Brown West (‘18 Vermilion County). “It must be magic sweetcorn,” Paige said.
Winning means Simpson gets the week off to tend to fair queen obligations in Georgetown. It also means good-natured ribbing from her friends in the field. When Simpson tried on her gown before the pageant, Toby told her “that doesn’t look like sweet corn-picking clothes.” After Monday’s win, Paige told her: “You get one day off, and now you want a vacation? What’s up with that?”
Seriously, “we’re all so happy for her,” Paige said.