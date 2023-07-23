The first thing Ian Lewis will tell the groundbreaking students attending his bartending course at Danville Area Community College:
His approach won’t be anything resembling Bluto from “Animal House.”
“There won’t be any goofing off,” the talented drink-slinger from Georgetown said. “And there will be tests on what they’ve picked up. They’re spending too much money not to get something out of this.”
For $399, the 21-and-over crowd can take the first Mix Masters at DACC, a nine-week session in which they’ll not only learn how to make a Manhattan but the history of whiskey, sweet vermouth and cherries as well. “Presentation, ingredients, style,” Lewis said. “There’s a lot more to bartending than just pouring liquor out of bottles. We’ll take it a step further.”
With a casino and a brisk bar business, Danville has a market for mixologists. Lewis, a Georgetown-Ridge Farm and DACC grad who has been at Vermilion River Beer Company since the day it opened, is the perfect prof with his long history of excellence behind the bar.
“I’m just a guy with a smile — nothing special,” said Lewis, downplaying his role. “I never took classes like this. I grew up in a bar, watching my friends sling drinks and picking up on things that way.
“This will be the best of both worlds.”
Classes start Aug. 1. Call 217-443-8779 to belly up.