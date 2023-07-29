The newly-renovated Dick’s House of Sport at Market Place Shopping Center held its grand-opening celebration on Friday to kick off a weekend of deals and special guest appearances.
“I think leading up to today, just the community, the athletes walking in have been so excited,” store community and experience director Emily Corum said. “Just the overwhelming (size), the cleanliness and the selection.”
Former Illini Dee Brown and Pierre Thomas, Champaign native and Olympic speed-skating gold medalist Bonnie Blair and Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome were to make appearances throughout the weekend at the 100,000-square foot facility in north Champaign.
“We are lucky enough to have these four athletes coming in this weekend and just giving people a preview of what’s to come,” Corum said.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation donated checks to three local causes following the ribbon-cutting ceremony: First String Little League and Girls on the Run received $7,500 apiece while Project Athletes received $2,500.
The renovation added sport-specific and team merchandise to the east side of the store, which was occupied by the chain’s former Field & Stream location.
Wider aisles will now be free of sales kiosks — save for a few special opening weekend deals — and the store features a variety of simulators and an indoor rock climbing wall.
“We plan on doing corporate events too, team-building type of things, just really seeing how we can reshape it,” Corum said. “And then from a purchasing experience too, it’s just a completely different environment, from the fitting room to the checkout, you’re getting the full-service experience.”