Top of the Morning, July 8, 2021
- The current issues of Central Illinois Business and At Home
- magazines are available at our offices at 201 Devonshire Drive in Champaign.
The free-of-charge CIB in the coming week
also will be distributed to 55 locations throughout C-U and Savoy, including banks, hotels, hospitals and restaurants.
For subscription information to either magazine — or to pitch story and photo ideas — email jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Friday is the deadline for 2021 People’s Choice voting, which can be done at news- gazette.com. Also, the deadline for Forty Under 40 nominations is July 16.