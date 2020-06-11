Notes from the newsroom:
— On Monday at news-gazette.com, we’ll start taking nominations for our People’s Choice 2020 awards.
The popular event — which in 2019 saw more than 1,000 area businesses nominated in 175 categories — was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The nomination window will remain open through July 10. Voting will take place July 19 to Aug. 8, with a celebration on tap in September.
Last year’s bash was held at Riggs Beer Company in Urbana. Visit our website for the video story and photo gallery from what was a fun-filled night.
— With the state slowly reopening, we’re also making progress on rescheduling two more popular celebrations from April: Seventy Over 70 and Farm Leader of the Year (Laverl Byers). More on that in the coming days.
— This week, Snapchat Takeovers took our social media audience to an end-of-year celebration at Barkstall Elementary and Chris Cross’ college basketball reveal outside Urbana High School (left). Thanks to everyone — young and old — for using our popular account in what was a memorable 2020-21 school year to showcase so many positive moments. We’ll do it again next school year ... whenever that may be.