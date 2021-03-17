The community-wide support for Illinois basketball is getting easier to spot by the day.
At Harvest Market on Neil Street in Champaign, it’s in the produce section near the front of the store. That’s where clever employees used tons of navel oranges and plums to create an eye-catching, orange-and-blue(ish) display.
“We’re hearing a lot of ‘Wow,’ ‘That’s really cool’ and ‘Go Illini!’“ produce manager Jim Alsmeyer said. “It’s fun to see all the people taking selfies in front of it.”
Alsmeyer and Co. went to work last weekend as the Illini were marching toward a Big Ten tournament title. The stand is complemented by a huge Illinois banner and a TV that is always turned to basketball.
Stop in and see for yourself between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
“Since they’re doing so well, we wanted to come up with an Illinois theme, something creative,” said Alsmeyer, an Urbana High grad (Class of 1982) and lifelong Illini fan. “You can’t miss it.”What’s your Illini display look like? Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com and we’ll spread the news