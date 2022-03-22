Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Chrisman’s Reese Anderson (Instagram: @reesea.05; Snapchat: @cattlelover2005).
Her Snapchat handle makes it clear how much Reese Anderson enjoys farm living.
“My family has raised cattle since before I was born, so I have been living on a farm my whole life and found a love for showing cattle by working alongside my brothers,” she said.
What’s her secret?
“Someone that is good at showing cattle is always making sure their animal looks the best, whether that’s in terms of feeding or working hair,” she said. “A good cattle showman works on showmanship every day and also knows how to respect their animal and treat them with kindness.”
For two years our correspondent from Chrisman, the junior has a future in journalism if that’s what she wants to pursue. Her role with The News-Gazette is part of a busy high school schedule that includes volleyball, cheerleading, student council, National Honor Society and — naturally — Future Farmers of America.
“My high school highlight has been getting involved in more activities, because it has helped me improve my character,” she said.
The low point?
“When COVID hit and made learning more difficult through not having the full experience of being in the classroom at all times,” she said.
