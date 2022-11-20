Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Recent expansion has allowed Bunny’s Tavern in Urbana to showcase even more of its rich history. The walls — and sidewalks — tell a fascinating story of a pub that’s been serving cold ones in downtown Urbana since 1936.
During this week’s visit for an It’s Your Business item (C-3), co-owner Ben Manns was kind enough to provide a tour. What once was H-W Mfg. Co. Machine Shop now offers seating for 70 and framed photos of everything from original blueprints to original owner Bunny Fitzsimmons — next to the actual cane he used to get around.
Along Water Street, it gets even more interesting.
When new curbs were poured, Manns included an imprint and cap from a bottle of Corona and the year ‘2020’ as a reminder of what so many restaurants went through during COVID-19. “Kind of appropriate,” he said.
The curb borders landscaping courtesy Amy B Gardening. As a nod to Bunny’s family approach, Manns turned to Amy Bohn Cannon — who worked for 10 years at the tavern before opening her own business in 2020 — to spruce up the grounds.
“This whole thing has been such a leap of faith and to feel supported by my former employers was really amazing,” she said. “It’s such a joy to go back to Bunny’s and check in on the plants and make sure everything is looking happy. I love how it turned out.”
