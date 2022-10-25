10252022 coffee 1
Emerging as the top three finishers: BrewLab’s Wesley Price (middle), BakeLab’s Wyatt Taber (right) and Art Mart’s Nubiya Zavala (left).

Carolyn Maille-Petersen, editor of The News-Gazette’s At Home magazine, enjoyed her role as a judge at BrewLab Coffee’s Latte Art Throwdown on Sunday night.

The unique event drew an energetic, overflowing crowd as contestants from shops in Champaign-Urbana poured head-to-head. The impressive concoctions offered even more proof that ours is a coffee community.

“It was so much fun,” Maille-Petersen said. “There were so many people there to cheer on their favorite baristas. Just a really positive, fun vibe.”

Maille-Petersen will have more on the Latte Art Throwdown in the next issue of At Home. Reach out to her (camaillepetersen@gmail.com) or click here for At Home subscription information.

At Home cover 9/22
