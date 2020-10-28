Rudy Frasca relished mingling with the Carle AirLife crews when they made stops at Frasca International in Urbana, chatting up pilots and doctors and nurses as if they were long-lost friends.
“He was always there,” AirLife director Lynn Ullestad said. “We felt so close to Rudy, who was a good, good man. We had to do something for him.”
Five months after Rudy Frasca passed away at the age of 89, a bench was delivered to the company he founded with a plaque reading: “Dedicated to Rudy Frasca, from your friends at Airlife and Carle Foundation Hospital.”
It allows AirLife crews to chill and chat before boarding helicopters.
“For them to do this is really phenomenal,” said Tom Frasca, Rudy’s son. “Our family has always had a great relationship with them.”
AirLife has used Frasca International since 2003.
Tom has shown pictures of the bench to his mom, Lucille, who is living at Windsor of Savoy. COVID-19 precautions prevent her from seeing it in person.
“It’s beautiful,” Lucille said, “and a nice tribute to both Rudy and the ambulance service. They’re a wonderful crew.”