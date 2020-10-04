The Rantoul Press published its final edition this week (story in Business Extra, C-4), leaving Editor Dave Hinton “feeling bad for our readers. It almost feels like a death in the family.”
Hinton said he was touched by the response from reminiscing readers this week — as well as the demand for the final, keepsake issue.
In the newspaper business for more than 40 years, Hinton took great pride in delivering top content as Rantoul’s go-to source for news since he took the job in 2006. Starting this week, the pride of Parkland College will bring that same professional, aggressive approach to our newsroom.
I’m happy to announce Hinton as the editor of The News-Gazette’s
Our County section, which we unveiled in June as a way to beef up coverage in the towns and villages surrounding Champaign-Urbana. His veteran presence — he started at the Paxton Record in 1978 — will allow us to expand the section in a time when many newspapers are cutting back.
“Newspapers provide a vital service, much more than a 30-second sound bite ever can,” said Hinton, a married father of three. “I’m looking forward to getting to know a bigger area better, and I’m glad I will still be able to cover Rantoul.”
To reach Hinton, email dhinton@news-gazette.com or call 217-249-2404.
Coming soon ...We’ve put the wraps on a 48-page holiday issue of At Home magazine, one of our favorites to produce each year. It will be available in our lobby later this month. To line up a copy, email jrossow@news-gazette.com or call 217-393-8261.