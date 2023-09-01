Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter hereBellying up with ...
On Fridays, we’ll spotlight the men and women serving up cold ones and conversation in our neck of the woods. Let us know about your favorite bartender by emailing ltaylor@news-gazette.com
Teresa Wilson is a bartender at Central Tavern in Thomasboro, but she’s known for so much more.
She also takes occasional shifts at T&T Tavern in Rantoul and the Wild Hare in Fisher, she has bartended at Pia’s, Hideaway and Ice House in Champaign, she used to work at the UI and now she runs her own tax business, TLW.
She also does volunteer work, like with the Wishes on Wheels motorcycle run and the Regulators Motorcycle Association’s Run for a Reason. “I’m crazy, I’m nuts, I’m insane,” Wilson joked, but added, “It’s worth the pride you get.”
As for Central Tavern, she started her job there after moving to Thomasboro to be with her husband. She enjoys working there as an opportunity to socialize with regulars, some of whom she called her “adoptive moms.”
“Everybody’s very, very friendly. There’s not the racism and people passing judgment on other people,” she said.
She said that while the bar wasn’t immune to trouble, she has never seen anything get out of hand.
That could be because it’s more expensive to go out than it used to be, so bars aren’t as busy.
“The bar scene back in my 20s, 30s, 40s was so different than the bar scene now,” Wilson added. “When I was working in Champaign bars, you worked your tail off. It was constantly busy, and you ran for nine hours straight.”
That’s one of the reasons she likes working at Central Tavern — after a softball injury, a more peaceful workday is welcome.
The menu is straightforward, with basic mixed drinks and beer, no “fancy dancy umbrella drinks,” as Wilson called them. Her go-to beverage is a Michelob Ultra, but she also recommends a “Cinnamon Toast Crunch” shot made of Fireball and Rumchata.
She says Central Tavern is the place to go for its hometown feel. Customers stop in off U.S. 45 on their way to various small towns in the area, earning the bar its slogan, “It’s always on the way home.”
“It’s small town, lowkey, fun, very hospitable and a good time,” Wilson said.