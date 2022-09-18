Coming Monday: Our Farm Leader celebration at Riggs in Urbana

Thank goodness Laverl Byers is a patient, kind-hearted man.

Named our 2020 Farm Leader of the Year, he’s had to wait some 30 months to celebrate. Not once, though, has he pitched a fit.

“I’m 92 years old and still upright,” he said, “so I have nothing to complain about.”

From 5-8 p.m. Monday at Riggs Beer Company in Urbana, we’ll finally get to toast Laverl and two other Farm Leaders of the Year — Ken Dalenburg (2021) and Stan Harper (2022) — who saw their usual March banquet KO’d by COVID-19.

I’m happy to report the energetic Byers hasn’t lost a step during the 2½-year wait. From solving the world’s problems with farming friends over breakfast at Flesor’s Candy Kitchen in Tuscola to delivering Peace Meals to shut-ins with fellow Rotarians and parishioners at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Byers’ days are full, even though “everything takes a lot longer that it used to,” he said.

We can relate. Our last in-person Farm Leader of the Banquet was in 2019. The hope is to return to our usual routine in 2023.

Laverl’s daughter, Susie, and younger brother, Jim, will be among family members on hand Monday in what is sure to be a special occasion. Finally.

“I’m a content and happy person,” Laverl said. “I’ve been very fortunate in life.”

