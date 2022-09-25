Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Steve Leon isn’t going to like this story.
It’s about him.
“I like to be invisible,” the 70-year-old, motorcycle-riding, golf-playing, time-giving, award-winning Chittick Eye Care optometrist said. “I don’t like to be in the public eye. Can you just run my picture and a sentence along with it?”
On Saturday, Leon has no choice but to stand under the spotlight for some well-deserved recognition. He’ll be in Springfield for the 124th Illinois Optometric Association meeting to be recognized as O.D. of the Year — the Heisman Trophy of his profession.
“When I heard about it I said ‘No-no-no-no — there are other people who deserve this.’”
We’ll tell more of Leon’s story as part of our series on family-owned outfits in Central Illinois Business magazine. He joined his dad’s optometry shop in Villa Grove in 1980 and, like the late John Leon, made community service part of his routine. He’s still heavy into the Villa Grove Lions Club, was president of the town’s chamber of commerce and jaycees, and served on the board of Urbana’s Reading Group.
Leon (Villa Grove High Class of ‘69) said retirement isn’t an option yet, even with a 2011 Harley-Davidson Road Glide and a set of golf clubs demanding more attention.
“I love my patients, and I consider them as part of my family,” said Leon, husband to Pam and father of three daughters. “I treat them like family. That’s what keeps me going.”
