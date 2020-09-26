At the same time Lin Warfel checked into the hospital with pneumonia on a fall day in 2018, someone was at the wheel of his combine and harvesting his crops in Pesotum Township.
“A neighbor noticed it and called me,” Warfel said. “I thought to myself, ‘That’s not normal.’”
Not feeling well, Warfel had left the combine in the field. That’s where neighbor Mike Wishall, upon hearing of Warfel’s plight, hopped in the cab and finished the job. He even parked it inside Warfel’s shed afterward.
“Mike never said a word,” Warfel said. “Anyone who knows him knows that if you need help, you don’t even have to ask. He’ll be there.”
Wishall, a 64-year-old who comes from a farming family, was a huge help in setting up this week’s ‘How We’re Coping’ photo series (B-2). Working alongside two of his four sons — Jason and Brian — Mike still craves the labor of harvest that routinely keeps him in the fields until after the 10 p.m. news.
“If things are going well,” he said, “I’d just soon not stop.”
When he worked for the post office, he had to stop in order to make it to his job by 6:45 a.m. But he stepped aside about eight years ago to focus on the family’s 2,700 acres near Tolono — and anyone else who needed a lift. Warfel isn’t the only neighbor to benefit from his kind deeds.
“If you have someone who needs help, you just do it,” Mike said. “I hope I never need it, but if I did need help, I know I’d get it. That’s just how it works.”
