Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Notes from the newsroom …
— Congratulations to Champaign Fire Station 5, recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of our country’s flag. Program coordinator Chuck Zelinsky presented Lt. Champaign Fire Lt. Cole Hunt the plaque: “We salute them for proudly displaying the American flag at their station and for the many services they provide to the Champaign community.”
— Tonight at Riggs Beer Co. in Urbana, we’ll celebrate the best in area business at The News-Gazette’s sixth annual People’s Choice Awards party. We’ll have plenty of pictures in Wednesday’s print edition as well as a gallery at news-gazette.com.
— Remember to visit us on Facebook and Instagram each Monday for a sneak peek at Kathy Reiser’s weekly “Now & Then” feature that has become a popular addition to her Mailbag.
— Finally, today kicks off the print portion of our Faces of the Fall series. More than 400 high school student athletes visited in August for portraits that will run in each edition through November. We’ll also share them on our many social media outlets as well as part of online galleries.