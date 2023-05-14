Leading up to Wednesday’s Toast to Tourism celebration, Editor Jeff D’Alessio will ask the leaders of the organizations being honored for a few of their favorite things about calling Champaign County home. Second up: GAYLE STARKS
, owner of downtown Champaign’s Neil St. Blues.
A C-U season:
- Spring. I love the blooming flowers and trees — especially in the older neighborhoods.
A place to shop for me:
- Sam’s Club — for everything from restaurant supplies to diamond earrings.
An event:
- Downtown music festivals. All of them.
A park:
- Hessel Park.
A spot:
- The gardens at Japan House. Absolutely beautiful.
A lunch order if I’m in a hurry:
- Grilled-shrimp po’ boy at Neil St. Blues. My second non-biased choice: Dos Reales’ shrimp fajita.
A dinner order off my menu:
- Blues creole pasta — with extra shrimp.
An Illini basketball player:
- Kenny Battle.
A way to spend a Saturday night:
- Asleep, LOL. Second choice: in downtown Champaign.
A street: Neil Street, where there’s plenty of everything.
Honor roll The five organizations that will be presented with Tourism Impact Awards Wednesday by Visit Champaign County: Neil St. Blues
- , Champaign
B-52 Hangar MX
- , Rantoul
Triptych Brewing
- , Savoy
Michaels’ Catering
- , Champaign
Japan House, University of Illinois