Leading up to Wednesday’s Toast to Tourism celebration, Editor Jeff D’Alessio will ask the leaders of the organizations being honored for a few of their favorite things about calling Champaign County home. Second up: GAYLE STARKS

, owner of downtown Champaign’s Neil St. Blues.

A C-U season:

  • Spring. I love the blooming flowers and trees — especially in the older neighborhoods.

A place to shop for me:

  • Sam’s Club — for everything from restaurant supplies to diamond earrings.

An event:

  • Downtown music festivals. All of them.

A park:

  • Hessel Park.

A spot:

  • The gardens at Japan House. Absolutely beautiful.

A lunch order if I’m in a hurry:

  • Grilled-shrimp po’ boy at Neil St. Blues. My second non-biased choice: Dos Reales’ shrimp fajita.

A dinner order off my menu:

  • Blues creole pasta — with extra shrimp.

An Illini basketball player:

  • Kenny Battle.

A way to spend a Saturday night:

  • Asleep, LOL. Second choice: in downtown Champaign.

A street: Neil Street, where there’s plenty of everything.

Honor roll The five organizations that will be presented with Tourism Impact Awards Wednesday by Visit Champaign County: Neil St. Blues

  • , Champaign

B-52 Hangar MX

  • , Rantoul

Triptych Brewing

  • , Savoy

Michaels’ Catering

  • , Champaign

Japan House, University of Illinois