Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.