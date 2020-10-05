RANTOUL — With its many turf fields, the Rantoul Family Sports Complex will be in position to host weather-challenged high school football games and practices this spring.
Opening Day at the facility is expected to take place in early April. But Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said turf fields will be available to use before then “for practice or for games.”
The IHSA delayed its fall football season until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Practices are scheduled to begin Feb. 15, a time when high schools without turf fields might find it difficult to find suitable playing conditions.
“We wouldn’t have that problem,” Eisenhauer said.
Turf installation at the 60-acre, $20 million Rantoul development began last week, football fields first in line. Soccer fields and baseball/softball fields are next. Eisenhauer said he hopes “everything gets done before the first snowfall.”
“It’s really starting to take shape,” he said. “People are seeing what’s going on and saying ‘Wow, this is more than just a large plot of dirt.’ Each time we hit a milestone, it energizes everyone.”
— Jim Rossow