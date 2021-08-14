TUSCOLA - Employees of Equistar Chemicals were told Friday that the ethanol production plant in Tuscola will shut down permanently later this year due to poor market conditions.
“We will be taking a phased approach to closing the Tuscola plant. We are in the process of determining how many people will be necessary in each of the different phases,” said Megan Borchers, a spokesperson for parent company LyondellBasell.
“LyondellBasell continuously evaluates business conditions, our portfolios and a wide range of options for managing the company. After a careful review of market conditions, we have made the difficult decision to permanently exit the synthetic ethanol business and close our Tuscola plant operations,” she said.
“This decision was not taken lightly. We have an incredible team of hardworking, dedicated people at our Tuscola plant who have safely and successfully maintained the last remaining synthetic ethanol business in North America. Unfortunately, the synthetic ethanol market has been deteriorating for some time and these declining market conditions make operating this business long-term financially unviable,” she said in a written statement.
Borchers said the company expects to stop producing ethanol Oct. 31. Employees will be offered positions at other LyondellBasell holdings and separation benefits and support.
“We are working closely with union representatives where applicable,” she said.
The company’s web site said there are approximately 100 employees and contractors at the plant, which began production in 1953. The plant has a footprint of about 900 acres and in 2018, had a payroll of about $15 million.
Ethanol is used in personal care products, motor oil, water filtration systems and binding agents, to name a few items.
Brian Moody, executive director of the Tuscola Chamber & Economic Development, Inc., said the news was sad and disappointing for the Douglas County community, which has been home to a chemical plant at the U.S. 36 location just west of town for more than 50 years.
“Our first concern is with the employees and their families over the uncertainty they are experiencing. We will now direct our focus to supporting the impacted employees by bringing resources and services to help them as they search for new career opportunities,” said Moody.
“We recognize the positive impact the facility has had on our local economy for over half a century. We know the value which has been added to our region and the role this facility has played in building our community. Thousands of lives have benefited from the operations here,” said Moody.
“We have had a long positive relationship with this facility and its employees. We want to recognize the people who built, maintained, and safely operated the complex over these many years,” he said.
Moody said his organization will do what it can to help Equistar employees find other work while trying to find other businesses for Douglas County.