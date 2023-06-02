TUSCOLA — This ought to help a downtown Tuscola mainstay source up its West Sale Street home: Flesor’s Candy Kitchen has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express.
Flesor’s was one of just 25 “historic small restaurants” to receive a grant through the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program.”
The news broke Friday morning. Soon after, Flesor’s announced how it planned to spend the funds in a social media post.
“This year’s restaurants embody the unique stories of how local businesses empower communities, sustain cultural traditions and extend family legacies,” Katherine Malone-France, chief preservation officer at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said in Friday's announcement.
“Once again, we heard from small restaurants of all kinds from soda fountains and craft breweries to BBQ stops and specialty bakeries, and from all over the country, reaffirming that, thanks to American Express, these resilient businesses can continue to grow, thrive and serve their communities.”
Devon Flesor Story and husband Bob Story own the candy-making business that Devon's Greek immigrant grandfather bought 119 years ago.
