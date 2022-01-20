URBANA — University of Illinois trustees voted to increase tuition and housing costs for incoming freshmen during Thursday’s meeting.
It’s the second tuition raise for in-state students in the last eight years; tuition stabilized for Illinois resident undergraduates from 2015 to 2019.
On the Urbana-Champaign campus, base tuition will increase by 1.8 percent (about $220), up to $12,474 a year. Incoming freshmen will also pay about 1.8 percent more in room and board costs, while all students will pay $52 more in miscellaneous fees.
International and out-of-state students will see their tuition rise by about 2.5 percent on average, with some higher rates for Engineering and Information Sciences majors.
About three-quarters of the undergraduate population on the Urbana campus have permanent addresses in Illinois. Illinois’ guaranteed tuition law lock the rates for incoming, in-state students for four years.
UI administrators justified the tuition increase by pointing out rising inflation rates over the past decade, especially in the last year, and emphasizing the near-$260 million the UI system has given in student aid each year.
About 30 percent of in-state undergraduates in the system, through financial aid, pay no tuition or fees.
Several trustees commented on the measure after it passed.
Trustee Stuart King said he doesn’t like a tuition increase “while we have so many expenses,” but that he’d “vote for it because we need it.”
Student trustees Mariama Mwilambwe of the Urbana campus and Austin Verthein of the Springfield campus both abstained from the tuition and housing fee raising measures.
“I also extend to the entire board my appreciation for approving the modest tuition increase presented to you today,” UI President Tim Killeen said. “This increase is only our second in the last eight years and is well below, again, the rate of inflation. And it’s needed as the system balances our strong and the Board’s commitment to affordability and access to students with the need to maintain and preserve academic excellence.”
“As Trustee King alluded to, any tuition raise is always difficult,” added Board Chairman Donald Edwards, elected for his fourth, one-year term.
However, Edwards credited System Executive Vice President Avijit Ghosh’s presentation and President Tim Killeen’s comments for being “extremely persuasive.”
Library plans
Another big item passed on Thursday: the $50 million budget and plan to transform the Undergraduate Library into a special collections facility.
All of the funds have been secured for the construction, set to complete in 2024.
The underground library will be converted to hold the University Archives, the Illinois History and Lincoln Collections and The Rare Book & Manuscript Library.
The UGL will remain open for student use through the spring 2022 semester. By the fall, the library's services for undergraduate students will be spread among the Main Library, Grainger Engineering Library Information Center, Funk ACES Library, and other units around campus.
“This is an important and exciting step in our university’s ability to support scholars and students,” said Chancellor Robert Jones. “Moving forward with this facility really allows us to do what is necessary to ensure irreplaceable rare and archival materials will be available and accessible for scholarship and research for generations to come.”
“We're excited about our ability to better meet the needs of the University by the creation of this beautiful facility supporting the use and care of our rare and archival materials,” said John Wilkin, Dean of Libraries and head University librarian. “I appreciate all of the campus feedback we've received through town halls and public forums, which have helped us shape this strategy,”