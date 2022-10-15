URBANA — After a turbulent fiscal year 2022, the University of Illinois Foundation endowment fell in value, while fundraising for the UI’s three campuses continued to climb.
By June 30, 2022, the UI Foundation’s active endowment stood at $2.51 billion in value, down 7.9 percent for the fiscal year.
“Given everything in the world that’s happened, it’s not a bad number,” said Travis Shore, in his sixth month as the UI Foundation’s chief investment officer. “It’s never fun to lose money, but I will remind you last year we were up over 30 percent.”
The drop in endowment performance mainly stemmed from a brutal fiscal year for bonds, Shore said, where U.S. Treasury bonds’ value fell by about 9 percent on the year, and global bonds fell in value by about 16 percent.
Leaders of the UI Foundation, the independent fundraising corporation of the University of Illinois System, provided updates on the university’s fundraising and financial performance from fiscal ’22 on Friday at the UI’s 87th annual business meeting, during the UI’s first-ever combined Homecoming and Foundation weekend.
The University of Illinois System and the UI Foundation raked in their second-largest new fundraising total on record in fiscal ’22, at $467.7 million in new business: outright gifts, but also grants, pledges and other deferred commitments.
Essentially, they’re “promises to give as well as the gifts we’re bringing in,” said Christy Devocelle, chief operating officer of the UI Foundation, during Friday’s business meeting. “It really shows the effort of what’s coming in.”
The new fundraising total for fiscal 2022 was only surpassed by fiscal 2018’s total, when the UI Foundation raked in almost half a billion dollars ($498.5 million) in new commitments.
The largest contributing class continued to be UI alumni, who gifted, pledged or committed $181.2 million in fiscal ’22 (38.7 percent).
Here’s where the rest of the new gifts and pledges came from, in order of size:
- Corporations: $90.2 million (19.3 percent)
- Individuals: $76.3 million (16.3 percent)
- Foundations: $64.1 million (13.7 percent)
- Family foundations: $36.1 million (7.7 percent)
- Other sources: $19.8 million (4.2 percent)
Corporations drove a marked rise in gifts compared to fiscal year ’21, when they committed $31.1 million to the UI Foundation.
Here’s what purposes donors allocated their funds for, in fiscal ’22 and fiscal ’21.
- Student support: $111.7 million, $76 million in fiscal ’21
- Research: $102 million, $62.8 million
- Academic programs: $68.1 million, $45.9 million
- Facilities: $27.4 million, $50.4 million
- Faculty support: $14.9 million, $20.2 million
- Public service: $13.3 million, $17.5 million
- Other: $7.9 million, $5.7 million
- Unrestricted: $122.4 million, $167.5 million
“The unrestricted support is where deans and colleges have the most impact, because they can put it where the greatest need is in that particular year,” Devocelle said.
The UI Foundation also brought in $371.5 million in new cash flow, including outright cash gifts, pledge payments, annuity or life income gifts and estate distributions.
Most cash gifts (74 percent) were designated as current use funds, meaning the money can be used “almost immediately” for the donor’s intended use.
The UI System set a $3.1 billion combined goal for its three campus fundraising campaigns: “With Illinois” on the Urbana-Champaign campus, “Ignite” at UI Chicago and “Reach Stellar” at UI Springfield.
Five years after the campaigns’ public launches, the system raised $3.6 billion, including $817 million for research, $609 million for scholarships and student support, $404 million for facilities and $516 million for faculty and academic programs.
The campaigns received 1.2 million gifts from 185,425 donors, which originated from more than 90 countries and all 50 U.S. states.
The Foundation’s final FY 22 financial report, along with the values and returns of the combined UI and UI Foundation active endowment, will be released by the end of the year. FY 21’s combined endowment stood at $3.82 billion in value, a record high.
“Our donors’ belief in the power of our altogether extraordinary university system to transform lives and serve society,” UI System President Tim Killeen said in a statement. “Our excellence and impact in research, education, and economic development across the state, the nation, and the world continues to grow because of it.”