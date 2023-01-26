CHICAGO — Incoming students' tuition and housing costs at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses will be bumped next semester for the second time in as many years.
Current students have their tuition frozen for all four years under Illinois law, but the per-semester cost for new in-state undergraduates will rise about 1.9 percent across the board, and more for nonresident students.
“While our commitment to affordability remains steadfast, this year a high level of inflation has also shaped our recommendations,” said Nicholas Jones, UI System executive vice president and VP for academic affairs. “We are facing inflationary pressures, and all three universities have incurred significant costs to keep their campuses safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Jones pointed to recent Consumer Price Index increases to explain the now-approved tuition. The CPI has risen, on average, 4.1 percent annually for the last four years, including 7.1 percent in the last 12 months.
The cost of an Engineering degree at Urbana-Champaign, tied for Business as the costliest, will bump from $8,830 to $8,988 per semester for students starting in the fall.
Incoming out-of-state students will pay about 2.2 to 2.5 percent more per year than their current UI undergraduate counterparts. An out-of-state student’s Engineering degree will rise from $19,066 to $19,517 per semester.
The going rate for most graduate degrees at UIUC will also rise in the fall, from 1.6 to 2.5 percent depending on the program of study.
This will be the third tuition increase for in-state students in the last nine years. Tuition froze from 2015 to 2019.
“This is a puzzle for a public university. We have revenues and we have expenses, we have employees we all want to pay more every year,” board chair Donald Edwards said. “Our sources of revenue are only tuition and state aid for paying most of these salaries, and one of those two has to go up in order for us to pay more. It’s a balance between raising tuition and trying to pay as much as we can back to students.”
Student fees will increase on all three campuses, many of them approved or requested by student bodies in annual votes. UIUC’s will go up by $26, to $1,646 per semester.
Room and board rates will jump by 5 percent next year at the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses. The cost to live in a standard double room at a UIUC dorm will rise from $11,598 to $12,178 per year in fall 2023.