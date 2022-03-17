SPRINGFIELD — The unemployment rate dropped in January for the 10th consecutive month in Champaign-Urbana, Danville and the state’s 12 other metropolitan areas.
New data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security showed unemployment was down statewide from 7.8 percent in January 2021 to 5.3 percent for January of this year.
Comparing those two Januaries in local areas, the jobless rate dropped in Champaign-Urbana from 6.3 percent to 4.4 percent, and in Danville from 8.2 percent to 6.3 percent.
Nonfarm jobs were down slightly (0.2 percent) in Champaign-Urbana, the only one of the state’s 14 metro areas to see a job decrease.
Nonfarm jobs were up in the Danville area and 11 other state metro areas and unchanged in one area, Kankakee.
Industries seeing the largest job gains in most metro areas were leisure and hospitality (all 14 areas) along with wholesale trade and other services, government, professional and business services and in manufacturing, education and health services.