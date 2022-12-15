East Urbana’s Boomerangs Bar & Grill is for sale.

Co-owner Tom Grassman, also a local musician, is remaining in the music business, but as for the bar and grill at 1309 E. Washington St., he said, he’s “moving on.”

The business does well, Grassman said, and he anticipates if someone buys it, “it will stay in business for a good long time.”

He and his wife, Christy, bought Boomerangs in 2011.

According to the Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty sales listing, the price is $625,000.

From the listing:

“This well-established neighborhood watering hole and grill has been in operation for decades, and current ownership is looking into their next business venture.

"Current ownership has established the business as a live music hotspot in Champaign-Urbana with great food specials including Wing Wednesday and Fish Fry Friday.”