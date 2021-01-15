Tom's Mailbag goes live at 2 p.m. Friday. Submit questions here.
What’s going on with the Ice House on North Prospect in Champaign?
This from biz writer Ben Zigterman:
When you call the business, a recorded message says the neighborhood bar at 703 N. Prospect Ave., C, is “permanently closed,” but the property's owner, Mary Petry and manager, Diane Bennett, said they plan to reopen with a new tenant.
The Ice House was previously run by Richard Stone and Adam Shallenburger.
Since they left in November, Petry and Bennett said the building has been vandalized multiple times, including the broken-in front window, which is why the doors and windows have been boarded up.
Petry and Bennett said they hope the police catch who is doing the vandalism, but are committed to reopening.
"The bar will be reopened. We don't know exactly who when or what the name will be," Petry said. "But we plan on getting it reopened as soon as the damage stops so we can repair things."
The bar previously closed for a few months in 2018 before Petry and Bennett leased it to Stone and Shallenburger, who reopened it in June 2018.
Before that, it had been a Majors Bros. grocery, then as the Alonzo H. Ferris restaurant, the Charles H. Lyons beer tavern, the William J. Armstrong food store, Armstrong’s Tavern, Jack Strunk’s Tavern, Unk and George’s Tavern, Van’s Pit Stop and Fallon’s Ice House.
