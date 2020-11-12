TUSCOLA — City Administrator J. Drew Hoel hopes the opening of the new Love’s Truck Stop — which happened Thursday, according to a corporate news release — is just the start of development in that section of east Tuscola.
Announcement of a ribbon-cutting ceremony is pending for the truck stop, located on 12 acres of a 50-acre development tract just north of the Interstate 57/U.S. 36 interchange.
In April 2019, the Tuscola City Council reached a redevelopment agreement with 3-D Development of Kentucky, which had an option to buy 50 acres at the site.
As part of the agreement, the three-way intersection off the southbound exit from I-57 was changed to a four-way intersection.
Hoel said the city provided $1.8 million for the road that was built to the site, which it hopes will also draw additional business development.
“We’ve been very enthused by that,” Hoel said. “A couple of prospects we’re working with right now.”
Hoel said Love’s is a welcome addition.
“They’re a good company,” he said. “They seem to run a clean facility. We think it’s going to help pick up some of our sales-tax revenues that have been declining.”
Company spokeswoman Caitlin Campbell said Love’s, which has 530 locations in 41 states, including 23 in Illinois, will add 73 jobs in Tuscola.
She said the company looks for locations “that are easy to access for professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”
The Oklahoma City-based company was founded in 1964 and is family owned and operated, employing more than 27,000 people.
Cunningham said the Tuscola location will be open 24/7.
It will feature a Hardee’s; Love’s Truck Care with Speedco; ample truck, car and RV parking spaces; showers; a Mobile-To-Go zone; and a dog park.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to the Douglas County Health Department, which will be used for the Douglas County School District's Summer Meals Program.