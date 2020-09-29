URBANA — The chair of the Urbana Business Association made her case for city funding Monday night as the organization struggles with budget issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city council deferred a discussion last week on contributing $10,000 to Visit Champaign County over questions about the city’s plans for the Urbana Business Association.
“There’s a lot of revenue that runs through Champaign as a whole, and I feel like Urbana is forgotten about a lot of the times,” said the association’s chair, Tina Stover, who also owns the Enchantment Alley shop. “The reality of the situation is people don’t really think about Urbana as a place to shop, and that is killing us. As a business owner in Urbana, we need to keep our voices loud and keep our voices heard.”
The business association has in recent years received between $35,000 and $62,815 a year from the city.
“We need to have the support from the city in order to draw more business to our Urbana area, to keep our section of town strong,” Stover said during a presentation at Monday’s council meeting.
The UBA has 122 members and helps organize the annual Urbana Sweetcorn Festival, the Uncork Urbana Wine Festival, the indoor Market IN the Square and the downtown trick or treat.
It also hosts ribbon cuttings for new businesses and hosts educational workshops and webinars.
But COVID-19 has pushed many of the organization’s events online or canceled them altogether, Stover said, and government-relief funding wasn’t initially available for 501 (c)(6) organizations.
“We’re able to apply finally for that,” Stover said. But “right now, in a nutshell, we need our city funding to come in so that we can go ahead and have a budget to project into 2021 to hopefully put on the events that we need to put on.”
During last week’s meeting, Mayor Diane Marlin said the city was “exploring options for the organization,” but that “nothing’s been decided yet.”
The council didn’t take any action Monday on the UBA or VCC.