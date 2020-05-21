URBANA — Scott Szymoniak initially expected Urbana Country Club to debut an American Junior Golf Association event on its course in 2021.
That was back in January. Since then, the world has become fully engulfed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Making for plenty of fluidity in sports across the globe.
“It just so happened with the AJGA schedule that they had an opening this year,” said Szymoniak, Urbana Country Club’s general manager, “and they were really looking for a site and thought it would be great if we could somehow pull it off.
“I just went back to my team here at the club and said, ‘Hey, this is going to sound kind of crazy, but we could have a huge junior event in August. What do you think?’ Our staff here was thrilled at the opportunity.”
And so, Urbana Country Club will host its first-ever AJGA event this summer, catering to golfers ages 12 through 15 from around the world. The event is slated to run Aug. 3-6.
Included will be a three-day, 54-hole tournament with 78 entries, a 78-athlete main-draw qualifier of 18 holes leading up to the larger showcase and the Visit Champaign County Junior-Am fundraising tournament in which club members and others can compete with the youngsters.
“We’ve had numerous events over the years, but nothing recently of this caliber,” Szymoniak said. “This will more than likely be the biggest event that’s likely ever been held here.”
That’s saying something, considering Urbana Country Club’s golf course has been around since 1922.
“This has been a collective effort of a lot of folks at the country club and Visit Champaign County,” said Ryan Flanagan, AJGA Midwest Regional Director. “It really evolved into finding a date that worked best for everybody, and ... (we) hope it lasts for a number of years.”
The event will be downsized for 2020, at least, because of the ongoing pandemic. Both Szymoniak and Flanagan said the main tournament’s capped field of 78 is intentionally smaller than a typical AJGA draw.
“The one thing that puts me at ease with that is it’s an AJGA junior event,” Szymoniak said. “They take their cues from the PGA and the USGA — some of the biggest golf organizations in the world. They’re a top-notch group that runs top-notch events.”
Medical precautions will be taken given the international nature of the event.
Szymoniak said each player will be allowed one person to spectate on the course, and the number of volunteers involved will be “scaled back.” He also said body temperature checks will be conducted “every morning before they play,” and that “we’ll even have a doctor and medical staff here on the property the entire time.”
“This isn’t just a small, fly-by-night kind of deal,” Szymoniak said. “I certainly wouldn’t put any of our members or staff in harm’s way.”
An estimate from Visit Champaign County said the economic impact on the community to host the tournament will exceed $217,000. Szymoniak said AJGA officials have indicated there will be no issue filling the 78-player main draw, to the point where some players may be turned away because of excess demand to enter. Szymoniak also said the qualifier will fill out about 10 percent of the main draw.
Proceeds from the junior-am, which will operate similar to a pro-am tournament, will be split 50-50 between AJGA grants and a charity picked by local officials, according to Szymoniak.
“For the community, it’s really a big thing,” Szymoniak said. “There’s an opportunity for us to be able to host something that’s going to drive the economy. ... And the other thing is what a great thing (this is) for young junior golfers who may be in the town, in the area, who are aspiring to do something big and play high-level golf.”
Szymoniak credited the University of Illinois men’s and women’s golf programs for sparking AJGA interest in having a tournament in the Champaign-Urbana area.
“It’s a holistic viewpoint,” Illini men’s coach Mike Small said. “Our program, if you look at the last 10 to 15 years, we’re a top one or two or five teams in the country, so it’s tremendous respect from that realm. ... It’s going to definitely help our program in a roundabout way.”
The entire event is an opportunity for college coaches to lay eyes on potential recruits, something Szymoniak said will still be possible even with pandemic-related course restrictions.
Under NCAA guidelines, Small said he and other coaches won’t be able to speak directly with these particular athletes because of how young they are. But he also recognizes the opportunity to evaluate golfers for future contact.
“That’s what the (country club) staff want to do is help promote junior golf and also the Champaign-Urbana area,” Small said. “So I think it’s an awesome idea.”
Szymoniak said the event dates can be adjusted if required by the AJGA or any sort of government or health organization in response to the pandemic. The AJGA has not run a tournament since February, and Flanagan said the group plans to keep its events postponed up until June 22.
“We looked at it as, let’s get our feet wet and do one of these,” Szymoniak said. “It won’t be a bad thing that it’s scaled down. ... This isn’t just a one-time thing for us.”