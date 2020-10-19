URBANA — At its meeting Monday, the Urbana city council approved a one-year extension for the developers of the Landmark Hotel to begin renovations.

Icon Hospitality LLC now has until July 1, 2021, to begin construction and hopes to open it as a Hilton Tapestry-branded hotel by the end of 2022.

Icon Hospitality bought the 97-year-old hotel in January from Xiao Jin Yuan for $1 million and plans to spend $15 million renovating it.

Icon cited COVID-19 for the delay of construction, which was supposed to have begun by July 1 of this year.

Icon is working with an architecture firm to give the hotel a new name and logo, but wasn’t able to visit the property “to conduct the necessary architectural and design work during the lockdown, causing a delay in the progress,” the company, led by developer Sam Spiritos, wrote in a letter to the city.

Icon also said that delaying the opening should help its business, as it “relies on large-scale meeting and event space, as well as the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign resuming substantial in-person programming.”

Under its new timeline, branding and architecture work would be completed in the first quarter of next year, followed by permitting and a review by Hilton.

Construction is expected to last from the second quarter of 2021 through the third quarter of 2022, when it would be inspected and staffed before opening in the fourth quarter.

After a review from Patek Hospitality Consulting, Urbana staff recommended the extension, noting the hospitality industry isn’t expected to fully recover until 2023.

The hotel has been closed since April 2016 and had been for sale since 2015.