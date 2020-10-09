URBANA — Pending Urbana city council approval, the new developer of the Landmark Hotel will get a one-year extension to start work on the long-awaited renovation.
If approved, Icon Hospitality LLC would have until July 1, 2021 to begin construction and hopes to open it as a Hilton Tapestry-branded hotel by the end of 2022.
Icon Hospitality bought the 97-year-old hotel in January from Xiao Jin Yuan for $1 million and plans to spend $15 million renovating it.
Icon cited COVID-19 for the delay of construction, which was supposed to have begun by July 1 of this year.
“Due to the unforeseen circumstances that arose with the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shelter in place measures by the State of Illinois, the Urbana Hilton Tapestry Collection project would like to request an extension,” the company, led by developer Sam Spiritos, wrote in a letter to the city.
Icon is working with an architecture firm to give the hotel a new name and logo, but wasn’t able to visit the property “to conduct the necessary architectural and design work during the lockdown, causing a delay in the progress.”
It also said that delaying the opening should help its business, as it “relies on large-scale meeting and event space, as well as the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign resuming substantial in-person programming.”
Under its new timeline, branding and architecture work would be completed in the first quarter of next year, followed by permitting and a review by Hilton.
Construction is expected to last from the second quarter of 2021 through the third quarter of 2022, when it would be inspected and staffed before opening in the fourth quarter.
After a review from Patek Hospitality Consulting, Urbana staff are recommending the extension, noting the hospitality industry isn’t expected to fully recover until 2023.
“The redevelopment project would result in the most significant renovation this historic property has seen in over 35 years,” Community Development Director Lorrie Pearson wrote in a memo to the council. “The proposed project would return the property to its highest and best use, generate new tax revenues, bring visitors and commerce to the downtown area, and restore this iconic and historic building in the heart of Downtown Urbana.”
Aldermen will discuss the extension at their meeting Monday.
The hotel has been closed since April 2016 and for sale since 2015, when Yuan had an asking price of $5.4 million.
Last summer, the city signed a redevelopment agreement with Icon Hospitality to renovate and re-open the hotel.
Under the initial letter of intent, the city agreed to reimburse the developer at least $5.2 million through a tax-increment-financing district.
With interest on the expected 10-year bond, the total cost to the city could be about $6.5 million.
Yuan had owned the hotel since 2010, when he bought it for $600,000 and renovated most of the rooms, but returned $1 million in incentives to the city after not reopening its restaurant and conference center.
Three years ago, the city rejected a $24.5 million proposal by a New Jersey-based firm that requested $9.5 million in city funds.
The city said it would have cost taxpayers $15 million over 20 years, while the developer only had 2 percent equity in the project. (The new developer has committed to a minimum of 20 percent equity in the project).
Since that deal was rejected, the hotel was put up for auction twice, initially not meeting Yuan’s reserve price.
The top bidder in the second auction never made a 10 percent deposit, and the back-up bidder backed out after failing to reach a development agreement with the city.
The hotel opened in 1923 as the Urbana-Lincoln. It was later bought by Carson Pirie Scott & Co. in 1965 before being sold to the Jumer Hotel chain in the ’70s.
It was sold again in 2001 and has cycled through various owners since then.