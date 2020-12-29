Question for Tom's Mailbag? Click here
URBANA — They prefer to dine indoors at one of their favorite restaurants.
But on Tuesday, Brian Johnson and Stacie Langendorf picked up their carry-out orders — country fried steak and fried chicken — at the Apple Dumplin’ before heading back to Sidney.
The popular restaurant reopened for carry-out service only at 11 a.m., and Johnson and Langendorf were first in line. “We’re here to support their business,” Langendorf said.
The family-owned operation had its health permit suspended for indoor dining earlier this month. Apple Dumplin’ owners Jim and Kathryn Flaningam agreed to a negotiated settlement brought to a court hearing last week.
The agreement, in part, called for the restaurant to be reinspected and for the Flaningams to cease indoor dining service. Jim Flaningam said Monday that the restaurant has been reinspected and that he paid a $50 reinstatement fee and once again has a valid health permit.
Jim Flaningam said he doesn’t regret his legal battle with the health district over indoor dining, and he encouraged other restaurants to do the same.