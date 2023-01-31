Sign up for our daily newsletter here
URBANA — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons retail and office complex in southeast Urbana has a new owner.
The Atkins Group, a longtime local developer, sold the property to Fairlawn Capital, a real estate investment and asset management firm with offices in Champaign and Chicago, both companies announced Tuesday.
The Pines of Stone Creek Commons includes 22,500 square feet on 5.3 acres in three buildings at 2740, 2860 and 2870 S. Philo Road.
The spaces are fully leased, with tenants including Subway, Country Financial, Kinex Fitness Studios, Tely Organics, Hanger Clinic, Synergy HomeCare of Central Illinois, Urbana Fine Arts Center, Bouffant Salon and Casa Del Mar, according to Champaign Realtor Jill Guth of Guth & Associates, which brokered the sale.
The Pines of Stone Creek Commons was established by The Atkins Group in 2007.
“The Pines was a vital part of my late husband, Clint Atkins, expanding vision for Urbana, along with Mark Dixon overseeing the design and The Atkins Group promoting, caring and maintaining the property, said Susie Atkins, founder of The Atkins Group.
“It was a pioneering endeavor with all its business sharing and giving quality services to their patrons and the community,” she said."I, my family and TAG are extremely grateful for all the support given by The Pines businesses, their clients and Urbana. We support the new ownership and hope they have great success.”
Chris Hartman, president of Fairlawn Capital, said his company is pleased to acquire the property as part of a tax-deferred strategy for its equity partners.
“We look forward to continuing the vision of The Atkins Group by providing well-maintained and managed space for businesses and their local patrons at The Pines,” he said.