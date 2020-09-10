Drop a question into Tom's Mailbag by clicking here
CHAMPAIGN — The ValuCheck grocery store in Champaign is closing.
Its last day open will be Sept. 19, Niemann Foods spokesman Gerry Kettler said.
“All employees were offered jobs at other NFI-owned stores in Champaign/Urbana,” he said. “We are currently evaluating future development opportunities for the property.”
Quincy-based Niemann Foods also owns the local County Markets, Save-A-Lot and Harvest Market.
It rebranded the County Market at 1914 Glenn Park Drive, C, in 2016 as ValuCheck, a name it had previously gone by.
The grocery store sold products at or below cost on the shelves with a 10-percent fee added at checkout.