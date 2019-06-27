SAVOY — The regional manager for the Savoy 16 movie theater said it was kind of a shock that the village board rejected a liquor license for the facility.
Village Manager Dick Helton said the board voted 4-2 Wednesday night against issuing the license, with Dee Shonkwiler and Bill Vavrik the two "yes" votes. Helton said the concern was that alcohol could negatively impact the family atmosphere.
Heath Thomas, a regional manager for Goodrich Quality Theaters, which owns Savoy 16, said he disagrees with that concern, especially since other theaters in the area serve alcohol, like the AMC 13 in Champaign.
Thomas said at this point, he doesn't see any changes that could be made to the liquor-license application, as he said it was pretty restrictive.
Thomas said one of the rules would have prevented alcohol before 8 p.m. in any theater showing movies rated G or PG. He said that restriction doesn't exist at other Goodrich theater locations, except for Oswego.
Thomas added that Goodrich will continue to have discussions with the board to see if the issue can be revisited. He said until now, Savoy has been very supportive of the theater, and the company wants to continue to be good working partners with the village.