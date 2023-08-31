Have a Mailbag question? Drop it in here and we'll have an answer on Fridays
CHAMPAIGN — Volition Games, a Champaign video game developer that created the Saints Row series and marked its 30th anniversary in June, has been shut down.
Volition’s parent company, Embracer Group, announced a restructuring program in June to strengthen Embracer and maintain its position as a leader in the video game industry, Volition announced in posts on LinkedIn and its own website.
“As part of that program, they evaluated strategic and operational goals and made the difficult decision to close Volition effective immediately,” the post states.
Job assistance is being provided for employees, the company said.
“We thank our customers and fans around the world for all the love and support over the years,” Volition’s post states.
Volition, founded in 1993, has created such franchises as Saints Row, Red Faction, FreeSpace and Summoner. It became part of Embracer Group video game developer and publisher Gearbox Entertainment in April 2022.
In announcing the transition to Gearbox, Volition said becoming part of the Gearbox family would add “nearly 200 talented individuals to Gearbox’s team, expanding its reach in the video game industry and accelerating its creative engine.”