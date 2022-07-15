top story
Wait's nearly over for Champaign restaurant
- TOM KACICH tkacich@news-gazette.com
-
-
Listen to this article
Ahead of today's 2 p.m. release of Tom's Mailbag, an update via Tom Kacich:
The Sweet Basil Cafe, subject of many mailbag questions the last two years, is about to open.
The restaurant at 103 W. Marketview Drive, Champaign, is planning an Aug. 1 opening, according to a Facebook post.
It was formerly a TGI Fridays.
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Latest News
- Griner lawyer: WNBA star had doctor's note for cannabis use
- Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times
- House voting to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim
- Prosecutors disavow 3 convictions in 1995 NYC subway killing
- Retail sales up 1% in June, easing fears of a recession
- Wait's nearly over for Champaign restaurant
- Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed
- New 988 hotline is the 911 for mental health emergencies
- Fires ravage French forests near Atlantic as Europe heats up
- Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death
Most Popular
Articles
- Jim Dey | Local 'serial killer' case the subject of TV series
- UPDATE: Early-morning shooting victim identified
- Coming soon to Mahomet: Chophouse on Main
- Batterer gets maximum prison sentence for attack on ex-girlfriend
- Paxton man killed in crash Thursday
- Use of Champaign car wash causes a stir in Homer
- First case of probable monkeypox announced in Champaign County
- Champaign man held on high bond in two weapons cases
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Jayden Epps scouting report
- Molly Elli