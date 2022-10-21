DANVILLE — Danville-based Watchfire Signs has completed its acquisition of Anthem Displays, a digital billboard maker based in Elizabethtown, N.C.
Watchfire, a leading designer and maker of outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards and video scoreboards, announced the acquisition Friday.
Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for 90 years and LED displays since 1998. The company said it has more than 65,000 LED displays in operation worldwide and more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand.
Anthem Displays has been in business as a digital billboard manufacturer since 2014, and has produced and installed over 350 digital billboards.
“We fully intend to support legacy Anthem products and will work with customers to ensure a seamless transition,” said Watchfire CEO Steve Harriott.
Key employees will be retained and Anthem’s products and services will be integrated into the Watchfire brand, company officials said.
This is the first add-on acquisition for Watchfire since it was acquired this past July by H.I.G. Capital, a global private equity and alternative assets investing firm based in Miami, Fla.