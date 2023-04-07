The students have spoken loudly and clearly. Their message: Urbana High’s cafeteria lines are too long, the portions too small and the food “just isn’t very appetizing,” said Caty Roland, the district’s chief financial officer.
At this week’s school board meeting, Roland presented the results of a survey of 312 high school students, who weighed in on lunch likes, dislikes and suggestions.
“We couldn’t believe the responses we got. People really wanted to be heard,” said Roland, whose presentation preceded another by Aramark, which hopes to become the district’s food-service provider in 2023-24.
While 37.5 percent of respondents said they ate school lunches five days a week, 21.5 percent never do. Roland rattled off the most common reasons the latter group offered, in no particular order:
— “Because I leave for off-campus lunch” — which upperclassmen are allowed to do.
— “It’s unhealthy.”
— “It’s nasty.”
— “Because it’s not enough seasoning.”
— “Because it’s the same thing every day — not enough options.”
— “It’s not appealing or vegetarian-friendly.”
— “I don’t like the atmosphere of the lunchroom.”
— “Because I prefer my lunch from home.”
— “Because the school lunch isn’t good.”
How could Urbana High’s lunch experienced be improved? Here are 10 ways, culled from student responses, school board feedback and a brief presentation by Aramark district manager Scott Gregory:
1. Add a microwave — a perennially popular pick that the district has resisted in recent years. But that might be about to change.
“Because it’s such an overwhelming ask ... it’s definitely something we need to think about,” said Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, who acknowledged there would be a few issues that would need to be resolved first. Like, who’s responsible for cleaning it?
2. Figure out a way to make the lines shorter, a gripe that student ambassador Parker Schroeder told the board he hears frequently.
“A lot of kids specifically love the sandwich bar, which wasn’t really a thing last year but is this year,” he said. “But the line is always very long because they have to make each sandwich individually.”
3. Introduce a mac-and-cheese bar.
“There were a lot of people that said that,” Roland said. “There were probably five, six, seven, 10 people that said ‘mac and cheese bar.’ I was like, ‘That sounds cool.’”
4. Remember: Fancy food isn’t for everybody. While Gregory said his company likes to think of itself as one staffed by “culinary innovators,” he also realizes that not every teenager craves the school-lunch entree it’s spotlighting in April — a classic Asian chicken salad.
“Don’t get me wrong: chicken nuggets are still hard to beat for a school-aged child,” he said. “I have a 21-year-old son. He would not be alive today without chicken nuggets — because for 12 years, that’s all he ate.”
5. Offer “more options.” This received the most votes (224) among students when asked how the school-lunch experience could be improved. And by more options, recommendations ranged from a soup of the day to “a more ethnically diverse menu.”
6. Bring back a la carte options, which received the fourth-most votes (141), trailing “more options,” “add a microwave” (200) and “more hot choices” (149). This service went away due to a staffing shortage, Ivory-Tatum pointed out; it’s a staple of Aramark’s service, according to the “Urbana’s Proposed Menus” slide in Gregory’s presentation.
Also proposed: “scratch-based recipes whenever possible; more protein-based breakfast items wherever possible; all grains are whole-grain rich; variety of fruits and vegetables available daily; and exceeds all nutrient and calorie requirements for each grade level.”
7. Offer a full salad bar, which received the fifth-most votes (107) among students surveyed.
8. More juice.
“Lots of requests for more juice,” Roland said. “They just think the little juice cup is too small.”
9. Don’t pick a new food-service provider before getting a look at detailed menus and nutritional information.
“I can get you menus,” Gregory said in response to a question from school board member Brian Ogolsky, who asked: “We see these beautiful pictures, but is this what it’s going to look like when we get it into the lunchroom — or is it gonna be still vegetarians get some butter-and-jelly sandwich and there’s tater tots and pizza?”
Aramark, the district’s former food-service provider, is bidding for a one-year “emergency contract.” The current provider, Arbor, also offered an emergency contract after opting not to renew its deal “because the rate that they could get with the renewal process was not what they were wanting to receive,” Roland said.
Another company will likely present to the board at its April 18 meeting, to be followed by a vote in May.
10. Improve the “environment” of the lunch room, which student ambassador Mycal Turner said is the issue that leads to him eating in the library every day. While generally thankful that the district provides free lunch for all, many respondents said they “tend not to eat it because I don’t enjoy being in the cafeteria” for a number of reasons, including ones not related to food service, such as the noise.