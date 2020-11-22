URBANA — When Charlie Harris and Marten Stomberg bought Rose Bowl Tavern in March 2019 from Steve Campbell, they had plans to add more music and a wider variety to the self-proclaimed “Home of Country Music.”
A country, folk and bluegrass musician himself, Harris said he’s been performing at Rose Bowl for nearly a decade.
“But as a child of the 21st century, my interests are more broad,” he said. “There’s so much great stuff being created here in town, and such wonderful people that love to collaborate.”
While he recognized that “not everyone is going to like every different style,” Harris said, “some people will like something that they didn’t know they would enjoy.”
As they were making their mark, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing them closed for most of March, April, May and most of June.
While they were able to open during the summer, Rose Bowl has been closed for the past week due to the cold weather. Harris doesn’t expect to re-open until the end of February at the earliest.
“It’s bad,” he said. “Any business in the entertainment or service industry is just in a world of hurt right now.”
But Rose Bowl has tried to adapt.
In the spring when the pandemic hit, they converted the bar into a bodega of sorts, selling to-go drinks and basic home supplies.
“We went to a couple of the big box stores and picked up household stuff, so we had toilet paper, paper towels, garbage bags, toothpaste and tooth brushes,” Harris said. “It was fine. It was mostly fun.”
At the same time, Harris, Stomberg and Jake Metz from MultiModal Productions thought of livestreaming entertainment.
“By the end of that week, we had our first beta version of our livestream set up,” Harris said. “It’s a work in progress. We’re learning as we go.”
He said he doesn’t pay much attention to analytics, but estimated they have 75 to 200 people watching for any given livestream.
“We just know that people have been donating,” Harris said. “Not exorbitantly, but enough to make it worth our time and the musicians’ time. And we’re having fun with it.”
Rose Bowl streams a weekly Tuesday show called “Folkin’ Tunesday,” as well as the “Soul on Sunday” variety show on the fourth Sunday of the month.
For their efforts, Rose Bowl Tavern is one of this year’s ACE (Arts, Culture, and Education) award winners from 40 North | 88 West.
They were chosen “for bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge as well as the heart and soul to diversify the scope of their programming, inviting a broader, more varied audience to their venue, for preserving the longstanding history of the Rose Bowl while revitalizing it as a destination for quality live music experiences, and for creating a safe plan to adjust their space to offer high quality, streaming and live performances that inspired audiences and musicians in a time of need.”
Harris said he’s honored by the recognition.
“We’ve worked our butts off and accomplished a lot and brought something new and exciting to town,” he said. “To have what we love both be providing ourselves the means to make a living and also providing something that the community as a whole gets value from is really special.”
2020 ACE award winners
Chosen from more than 65 nominations by an independent panel of judges, this year’s other ACE (Arts, Culture, and Education) award winners include:
Advocate ACE Award – Jill Miller
Artist ACE Award – Ja Nelle Davenport-Pleasure
Volunteer ACE Award – Gregory Stallmeyer
Teacher ACE Award – Abby Crull
Student ACE Award – Luke Matias
Lifetime ACE Award – Carl Johnson
2020 Remembrance ACE Award – Jack Eckstrom