Each week, Paul Wood chats up a high-tech difference-maker. This week, meet DERRYL MYLES, assistant athletic director for video service at the University of Illinois. The native of Lincoln, Neb., has worked at the UI since 2004 after graduating from Nebraska with a degree in broadcast journalism. He puts that degree to use, helping direct Fighting Illini Productions, where he and his staff control everything from scoreboards to the internal video department. He also is the UI’s primary video contact with BTN.
Most of the time you’re overseeing a staff of professionals, as well as a lot of students.
On Game Day, there’s nine people in here, including me and two interns. Over all, we employ 30 to 45 students. It’s very rewarding to work with them.
Who’s on that team?
Associate directors of video Jason Marry, Dylan Richardson and Zach Altfillisch; assistant directors of video Joel Schmidt and Leah Bodin; and interns Rachel Given and Matt Bermes. And we have a position open, assistant director of video.
What’s a producer’s task?
Here on Level 8 you sit at a monitor and connect with other staff members working remotely. You supervise camera angles, replays, playbacks. ... In the video department, you’re creating memories.
Which arena do you especially get a kick out of working at?
The State Farm Center has very new, excellent equipment.
You’re starting your 16th year here. How has the job changed?
I came here as a department of two. Andy Young and I co-founded the department; we met at the University of Nebraska. Both of us were coming into a new situation. We adjusted. (Young is now at Auburn). We modeled the program here on Nebraska’s.
Closed-captioning is somewhat new.
Basketball is just starting closed captioning — it’s done over the internet off-site. They log into to hear what’s going on in the stadium and we run it through.
As a broadcast journalism major, do you also have an engineering background?
No, it’s more a producing job. I don’t work with wires. It’s more about learning all of the software. We do have to reverse-engineer when a connection stops working. There’s problem-solving every game; you’re dealing with multiple computers.
Tell us about how you got on that team as a sophomore.
(The late) Jeff Schmahl (who created HuskerVision was an inspiration. He took a chance on me. He was very good at motivation. It was not “run through a brick wall,” it was “climb Mount Everest.”
Have you had your own students who became successful?
We’ve had students working for ESPN, the NBA, the Olympics and ABC. Others have left athletics to work on “The Ellen Show” and the Oprah Winfrey Network.
While still in school you worked video production for the Lincoln Saltdogs, a minor league team. Where else did you work before Illinois?
Before I came to Illinois, I was the director of entertainment for the Fresno Grizzlies, the AAA affiliate for the San Francisco Giants.
Can you enjoy the game while you’re working so hard?
It’s really rewarding hearing the crowd cheer and knowing I was a part of that.
TECH TIDBITS ... from DERRYL MYLES
Do you have any wearable electronics? I really didn’t want to have any tech on me, but I’m on the move a lot and the Apple Watch helps me keep in touch, with messages and reminders of meetings.
How about books or Kindle-type devices? My iPad. Right now I’m reading “Good To Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap... and Others Don’t.”