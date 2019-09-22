Each week, staff writer Paul Wood interviews a high-tech difference-maker. This week, meet JYH HENG YU, a University of Illinois junior majoring in systems engineering with a minor in computer science. His concept for the Illinois Enactus program is called Donable — a project to connect volunteers with the people who need them.
Where are you from?
I was born and raised in Taiwan until I decided to move to America for college.
What does Donable do?
Donable is a project that seeks to bridge the gap between nonprofits and the Champaign-Urbana community. In previous semesters, Donable focused on facilitating the donation of used goods to nonprofits through an online donation portal. Due to the feasibility of logistics and the priorities provided by nonprofits through our exhaustive survey, in spring 2019, we revealed a more crucial need — a skilled volunteer platform to connect university students with local nonprofits through a project-based collaboration model.
Tell us about this portal.
This portal aims to connect two of the largest groups within the community. We want Donable to become the go-to platform when nonprofits want work done that requires certain technical skills and when students or community members want to meaningfully contribute within their own community. During the initial stage of Donable, collaboration projects between students and nonprofits will most likely be developed within certain parameters and categories. In the future, we would want this platform to be fully online and autonomous.
What made you interested in doing this?
Our mission has always been bridging the gap between nonprofits and the community. What really set the skilled-volunteer platform apart from other ideas is the potential impact for nonprofits. We want to redefine what volunteerism meant for college students and the community, and we also really want to support local nonprofits in achieving their goals, whether it is to spread awareness to more people or expand their services within the topic they care about.
Who else is on your team?
Donable is managed by me and Sydney Kwan, an executive manager for several other projects in Illinois Enactus, including Tireless and Sage. I also work with three very talented project associates: Kai Motoyama, Reilly Devine and Anirudh Karanam, all currently undergraduate students from Grainger College of Engineering and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
What was your first step?
Finding the best fit for both parties. Since Donable deals with local nonprofits and mainly university students at this stage, we aim to design a collaboration model that is mutually adaptable with each party’s current workflow. That’s why this semester, we will be working closely with the Community Learning Lab from the School of Social Work, individual nonprofits and interested college offices for an in-depth understanding of their current needs.
How do you connect individual students interested in applying their knowledge outside of the classroom with nonprofits?
We would be focusing on promoting our platform and program with related college offices. By sharing the information with students within their college, we want to provide information about how they could participate through our platform and the detailed requirements for each project posted by the nonprofits. In the future, we would want to make this process autonomous for both parties after gaining enough traction and completing a robust online platform in future development stages.
Do these nonprofits tend to lack funding?
Most of the time, funding is the most urgent need for mid- to small-size nonprofits. We hope by connecting them with skilled volunteers, they can allocate their limited resources for other necessary projects that will help them to grow as an organization.
Where do you see yourself heading in the future?
It depends on what the needs of the community are. Something that is certain is that I will be supporting the growth of Donable until it becomes fully built out into the bridge that we initially hope for in this community.
What’s your best advice for someone who’s starting up?
Have a solid need analysis. Even if it gets tiring sometimes, solidifying an actual need can avoid so many potential obstacles that might appear on the way in creating an entrepreneurial plan.
TECH TIDBITS ... from JYH HENG YU
Do you have a favorite thing to follow on social media, or an app you really love? Slowly. It simulates the process and joy of receiving a letter from another person by making pen pals throughout the world. I haven’t had much time using it recently, but I enjoy it a lot every time I use it.
On Facebook, I follow ... musicians ranging from classical music (I love cello specifically) to hip-hop artists to indie-music artists.
Do you have an entrepreneur hero? It would have to be Steve Jobs. I know it sounds really generic and common, but what he told the graduate students at the 2005 Stanford commencement speech was perhaps my lifetime model. One of the most memorable lines was when he said: “You can’t connect the lines looking forward, you can only connect them looking backwards.” This just shows how he persevered as an entrepreneur even in times that might look unpromising or questionable.